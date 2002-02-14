Olympic Gold

In an extraordinary move, Canadian figure skating pair Jamie Sale and David Pelletier were awarded a gold medal as Olympic and skating officials moved to quell a judging controversy that has overshadowed the Winter Games. The Canadians will share the gold medal with the Russian skaters whose victory in the pairs this week set off a firestorm of criticism. The French judge whose vote tipped the pairs competition to the Russians was suspended from the Olympics by the skating federation. NPR's Tom Goldman reports.

