In the final installment of his series on the disputed Himalayan region of Tibet, NPR's Rob Gifford reflects on how differently Tibet is viewed by those in China and those in the West. Chinese often see the area as a superstitious, backward land in need of economic development. Many Westerners see it as a spiritual Shangri-La that should be left alone. Tibetans are caught in the middle of these competing views.

