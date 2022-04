"Slow food" is more of a philosophy than a cuisine -- it's defined by how a meal is prepared, and how it should be enjoyed. It's also the name of an international movement, founded in Italy, with more than 65,000 members across the globe. NPR's Jacki Lyden speaks with Corby Kummer, author of a new book on the movement. View three "slow food" recipes.

Copyright 2002 NPR