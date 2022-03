George Wyle, who composed one of the most popular TV theme songs, dies of leukemia at age 87. Wyle wrote more than 400 songs, including the Christmas classic "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," but he was best known for "The Ballad of Gilligan's Island," a song he wrote in just one sitting with the show's creator Sherwood Schwartz. NPR's Lynn Neary has a remembrance.

