Chris Epting writes a guidebook to a broad range of historic and often hysterical American landmarks -- more than 700 in all. James Dean Died Here includes the spot where the young movie icon perished in a car accident, the location of the Brady Bunch house, and the hangar where the final scene of Casablanca may have been shot. Hear Epting and NPR's Steve Inskeep.

