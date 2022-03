Legendary saxophonist Benny Carter, who helped launch the golden age of big-band jazz, dies at age 95. In his six-decade career, Carter performed or wrote music for jazz legends Duke Ellington and Count Basie. Carter was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987 and the congressional designation as a National Treasure of Jazz in 1988. NPR's Bob Edwards has a remembrance.

