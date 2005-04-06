© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
The Acerbic Wit of Comic Commentator Lewis Black

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published April 6, 2005 at 9:00 PM MST

Lewis Black is a playwright, stand-up comic, actor, and a commentator on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He's been described as having the mouth of a shock-jock and the heart of a liberal. But his comic rants are targeted at anyone he finds deserving.

Black has written a new book, Nothing's Sacred. In addition, he has several comic CDs, and a DVD of his HBO special Black on Broadway has been released.

Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
