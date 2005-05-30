The Woman in Scorsese's Edit Room

Academy Award-winning film editor Thelma Schoonmaker has edited every one of Martin Scorsese's movies, from Raging Bull to The Aviator. Schoonmaker has had a front-row seat to see how film editing has changed over the past 30 years.

Schoonmaker got her first big break editing Scorsese's student film at New York University. She was also married to the late film director Michael Powell. She won Oscars for her work on The Aviator and Raging Bull, and was nominated for her editing on Gangs of New York and Goodfellas.

