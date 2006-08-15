© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
America's Next Top Strike: Reality Show Writers

By Gloria Hillard
Published August 15, 2006 at 1:00 PM MST
Writers picket outside the production offices of the reality show <em>America's Next Top Model</em>.
A reality show drama is playing out on the picket line. A dozen writers for America's Next Top Model, the hit reality show, are on strike.

According to the twelve Top Model staffers and the Writers Guild of America, the strike shines a spotlight on an ongoing effort to unionize reality TV. Indeed, without the writers' efforts, Model host Tyra Banks and other reality show stars might be at a loss for words.

