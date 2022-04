A bar conversation in Dublin about Ireland's status as the home of "the world's loudest bat" intrigued Abinadi Meza, an artist based in Minneapolis.

If humans could hear the bat, it would be like having a jumbo jet taking off next to our ears, the claim went. It was enough to send Meza out with electronic gear to try to find the bat, and capture its sound.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.