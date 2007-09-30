© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

You Know Her, Her Name Rhymes with ...

By Will Shortz
Published September 30, 2007 at 1:05 AM MST

In this week's on-air Puzzle, every answer is the name of a famous writer. Given rhymes for the first and last names, you name the writers. For example: given "Wet Start," you'd say "Bret Harte."

Challenge from Last Week: Name something a football player wears, in eight letters. Rearrange the eight letters into two four-letter words associated with a fraud. What words are these?

Answer: Facemask / Fake - Scam

Winner: Mariano Hinojosa from Baton Rouge, La.

This week's Challenge: Take the word "underachievement," change one letter in it, and rearrange the result to get a famous actress, first and last name. What actress is it?

This challenge comes from frequent contributor Merle Reagle.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz