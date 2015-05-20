© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
New Texas Law Makes Local Fracking Bans Illegal

By Wade Goodwyn
Published May 20, 2015 at 2:06 AM MST

Legislation was signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott after the city of Denton voted to restrict fracking. Denton officials say oil companies should not wield more power than citizens.

Editor's Note: Sharon Wilson, an organizer interviewed in this story, began advocating for fracking reform in Denton in 2009 as an unpaid citizen leader. In 2011, she was hired as a full-time organizer by the environmental group Earthworks to continue her anti-fracking work in Denton.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Wade Goodwyn
Wade Goodwyn is an NPR National Desk Correspondent covering Texas and the surrounding states.
