© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dozens of Australian trucks, stopped by a flooded highway, are told to detour

Published January 26, 2022 at 4:05 AM MST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Flooding on a highway stopped about 30 trucks in Australia. Stuart Highway connects the southern part of the country to the Northern Territories. And right now, part of it is a temporary swamp caused by heavy rains. Nobody expects it to dry up soon. The truck drivers' employers told them to detour, go the long way. But the trouble is, it's Australia, the country that's a continent. And the detour adds 1,800 miles to the trip. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.