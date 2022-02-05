Los Bitchos are throwing a fiesta across the world on 'Let the Festivities Begin!'

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

The music of Los Bitchos is like a big party.

(SOUNDBITE OF LOS BITCHOS' "TRIPPING AT A PARTY")

SIMON: And once you've met everybody at the party, there's a wild story to hear.

SERRA PETALE: My name is Serra Petale. I'm from Perth, Western Australia. And I play guitar in Los Bitchos.

NIC CRAWSHAW: My name is Nic. I am from England, from Surrey. And I play drums.

JOSEFINE JONSSON: And my name is Josefine Jonsson, and I'm from Norrkoping in Sweden. And I play bass.

SIMON: Their debut album - "Let The Festivities Begin!" - is out this weekend.

(SOUNDBITE OF LOS BITCHOS' "TRIPPING AT A PARTY")

CRAWSHAW: It's really nice to be putting out such a kind of happy, lively party record in Windsor in the U.K. because it kind of feels like what people need at the moment after the last couple of years. And it's like, yeah, why not? Have a margarita, and, yeah, have a dance.

(SOUNDBITE OF LOS BITCHOS' "TRIPPING AT A PARTY")

SIMON: The all-instrumental record ranges in sounds and influences from scenes of a Turkish bazaar, a Latin American cumbia and a Greek seaside resort.

JONSSON: Serra and our keytar and keyboard player Agustina - you guys were obsessed with Lindsay Lohan for a period.

PETALE: Still are.

JONSSON: And they made us all - everyone in the van had to watch the Mykonos Beach Club reality TV show. And you made Agustina watch some, like, "Liz & Dick," was it?

PETALE: Well, yeah, it was that comeback movie that she did, which was, like, the biopic of Elizabeth Taylor...

JONSSON: (Laughter).

PETALE: ...And Richard Burton. We all love Lindsay Lohan.

JONSSON: Yeah.

PETALE: I mean, she's one of our favorite...

CRAWSHAW: Big fans.

PETALE: ...Yes - actresses, and we respect her. And we're so happy that she's doing really well now. And so we just decided to do a song that chronicled her life from, you know, start to present. So, you know, it starts off sweet and, you know, a little bit tame because, obviously, child actress. She's in "The Parent Trap" and so forth.

(SOUNDBITE OF LOS BITCHOS' "LINDSAY GOES TO MYKONOS")

PETALE: And then, you know, it really starts to kick in when she's moved into - I think she's moved into, like, the Four Seasons Hotel and, like, was away from home. And then Hollywood lifestyle kicked in.

JONSSON: "Mean Girls."

PETALE: "Mean Girls" - very good.

JONSSON: Big milestone in that - in the song.

PETALE: Yeah. A real turning point.

(SOUNDBITE OF LOS BITCHOS' "LINDSAY GOES TO MYKONOS")

CRAWSHAW: What about the bit where, like, there's the cymbal crashes and the stabs? Is that - that kind of signifies, like, the transition, I guess. Maybe that's the teenage years coming in, into the fast lane.

(SOUNDBITE OF LOS BITCHOS' "LINDSAY GOES TO MYKONOS")

CRAWSHAW: And then it kind of kicks in with that, like - that snare pattern - (beatboxing). And it's like this conveyor belt you can't get off. And it's all happening and things, are popping off left, right and center. The paparazzi are probably after her. God knows what.

(SOUNDBITE OF LOS BITCHOS' "LINDSAY GOES TO MYKONOS")

PETALE: I feel like that track is so wild. It's got so many bits intertwining into it, it's like - those pow, pow, pow sections, the stabs, that, like, runaway train. And then it just cruises off into the sunset, I feel, at the very end of that. And you've got that bass just plugging away the whole time. It's out of control.

(SOUNDBITE OF LOS BITCHOS' "LINDSAY GOES TO MYKONOS")

PETALE: We've all been there. No judgment.

CRAWSHAW: Oh, we've all been there. God.

PETALE: It's so random. It's so crazy. And I think that's just what we wanted to embody for Lindsay. We did it for her.

(SOUNDBITE OF LOS BITCHOS' "LINDSAY GOES TO MYKONOS")

JONSSON: We're just very, very big Lindsay Lohan fans, so it's fun to have her as an inspiration for a track. We just dream that we will meet her one day. We keep adding her to our guest list for shows, and it is the hope that she - one day, she will rock up and actually come join us for the festivities.

(SOUNDBITE OF LOS BITCHOS' "CHANGE OF HEART")

SIMON: But will they leave a ticket for B.J. Leiderman, who does our theme music? That's Josefine Jonsson, Serra Petale and Nic Crawshaw of Los Bitchos. Their new album - "Let The Festivities Begin."

