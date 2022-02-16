World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2008

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out.

2008 was an important year in music for significant debut albums and releases from some more established artists. 2008 saw debut releases by Adele, Vampire Weekend, Laura Marling, Fleet Foxes, Lady Gaga and MGMT. It was the last time we heard from Portishead; Coldplay released its fourth album, Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends; and Bon Iver's For Emma, Forever Ago, initially released independently in 2007, got its wider release in 2008. TV On The Radio, Kings Of Leon, Crystal Castles, Beach House, The Hold Steady, Death Cab For Cutie, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Santigold and My Morning Jacket all came through with solid, notable releases, too.

