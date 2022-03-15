© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona to resume disenrolling people from Medicaid program

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 15, 2022 at 12:37 PM MST
Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System

Arizona's Medicaid program says it and a health care program for children will soon resume disenrolling state residents no longer eligible for coverage and that an estimated 500,000 people currently enrolled will need to go through a process to see if they remain eligible.

Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System officials said the state generally hasn't disenrolled beneficiaries since the pandemic began in March 2020 unless they moved out of state, voluntarily disenrolled, aged out of the children’s program or died.

But an agency statement said some people with Medicaid or KidsCare coverage now could be disenrolled from those programs because they no longer meet financial or medical eligibility requirements.

Tags

Medicaid health care
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press