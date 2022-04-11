© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Jewish typist who kept Schindler's list dies at age 107

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press,
KNAU STAFF
Published April 11, 2022 at 1:33 PM MST
File image: Mimi Reinhard
Michael Kremer-Yedioth/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
LOD, ISRAEL - DECEMBER 4, 2007: Mimi Reinhardt, the 92-year-old secretary of Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist who saved the lives of hundreds of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust, arrives in at Ben Gurion Airport 04 December 2007 to take up Israeli citizenship. Reinhardt was in charge of drawing up the lists of Jewish workers from the ghetto of the Polish city of Krakow who were recruited to work at Schindler's factory, saving them from deportation to the death camps. (Michael Kremer-Yedioth/AFP via Getty Images)

An office typist for German businessman Oskar Schindler who kept the list of Jews he saved from extermination by Nazi forces, has died in Israel at the age of 107.

Mimi Reinhard was one of 1,200 Jews saved by industrialist Schindler after he bribed Nazi authorities to let him keep them as workers in his factories.

Director Steven Spielberg won multiple Academy Awards in 1994 for his film “Schindler’s List”, which tells the story of those saved and generations of their descendants.

In previous interviews, Reinhard said she only met Oskar Schindler toward the end of World War II and had no idea how important that list would become.

Reinhard died on Thursday and was buried near Tel Aviv Sunday.

