Jewish typist who kept Schindler's list dies at age 107

An office typist for German businessman Oskar Schindler who kept the list of Jews he saved from extermination by Nazi forces, has died in Israel at the age of 107.

Mimi Reinhard was one of 1,200 Jews saved by industrialist Schindler after he bribed Nazi authorities to let him keep them as workers in his factories.

Director Steven Spielberg won multiple Academy Awards in 1994 for his film “Schindler’s List”, which tells the story of those saved and generations of their descendants.

In previous interviews, Reinhard said she only met Oskar Schindler toward the end of World War II and had no idea how important that list would become.

Reinhard died on Thursday and was buried near Tel Aviv Sunday.