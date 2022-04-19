Tunnel Fire north of Flagstaff prompts evacuations, pre-evacuations

Officials with the Coconino National Forest say a wildfire burning north of Flagstaff has prompted evacuations and pre-evacuations.

Officials say the Tunnel Fire has so far burned more than 100 acres and is 0% contained.

Residents north of Lenox Road, including Wupatki Trails and south of Forest Service Road 545, have been ordered to evacuate.

The neighborhoods of Fernwood, Timberline and Hutchinson Acres are in SET STATUS and should prepare to evacuate if necessary.

FS Road 544 is closed to the public for firefighting personnel access and safety.

County officials encourage the public to sign up for emergency alerts and monitor news and social media for official updates.