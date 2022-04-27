© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff Sustainability Office to host annual hazardous materials drop-off day

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 27, 2022 at 5:53 AM MST
batteries
fmajor/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
Various batteries, high angle view, studio shot.

The City of Flagstaff Sustainability Office is hosting its annual drop-off day for hazardous materials that need proper disposal.

Old batteries, medical syringes and expired medications can be dropped off in the parking lot at the Flagstaff Police Department this Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Other items accepted include aerosol cans, CFL blubs and florescent tubes, old printers and computers. Sensitive documents may be dropped off for onsite shredding.

city officials say items that won’t be accepted include televisions, car seats, liquid waste like paint or chemicals, and commercial waste.

For more information, contact the city’s Sustainability Office at 928-213-2144.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsCity of Flagstaffhazardous waste disposal
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF