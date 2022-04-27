Flagstaff Sustainability Office to host annual hazardous materials drop-off day

The City of Flagstaff Sustainability Office is hosting its annual drop-off day for hazardous materials that need proper disposal.

Old batteries, medical syringes and expired medications can be dropped off in the parking lot at the Flagstaff Police Department this Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Other items accepted include aerosol cans, CFL blubs and florescent tubes, old printers and computers. Sensitive documents may be dropped off for onsite shredding.

city officials say items that won’t be accepted include televisions, car seats, liquid waste like paint or chemicals, and commercial waste.

For more information, contact the city’s Sustainability Office at 928-213-2144.