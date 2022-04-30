World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2016

To celebrate the30th anniversary ofWorld Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out.

In addition to big releases from Adele, Radiohead, Frank Ocean, Beyonce, Drake and David Bowie's final album, Blackstar, 2016 was filled with some of World Cafe's favorite new artists including The Head and The Heart, The Record Company, Dawes, Lake Street Dive, Michael Kiwanuka, Charles Bradley, Hiss Golden Messenger, Margo Price and the singer-songwriter collaboration of Neko Case, k.d. lang and Laura Veirs.

Copyright 2022 XPN