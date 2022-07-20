Episcopalian church to study role in Native American boarding school abuses

The Episcopal Church is establishing a fact-finding commission that will research the history of the denomination’s role in operating boarding schools for Native American children.

The church’s General Convention approved the measure by votes of acclamation during its recent legislative gathering in Baltimore.

The U.S. government and many church denominations operated such boarding schools in the 19th and 20th centuries.

They separated Native children from their families and worked to strip them of their languages and cultures in an effort to assimilate them into mainstream Christian society.

The Episcopal resolution acknowledged this system was rooted in white supremacy.