Flood cleanup is slow going in Kentucky as rescue efforts are still underway

WEKU | By A Martínez,
Stan Ingold
Published August 1, 2022 at 4:22 AM MST

In eastern Kentucky, the search continues for people missing following severe flooding. The death toll has risen to 28, and the governor says he expects it to keep climbing.

