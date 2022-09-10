An audio tour of Queen Elizabeth meeting 13 U.S. Presidents across seven decades

Tropical system Kay will weaken and meander off the west coast of northern Baja California over the coming days, while still inducing a moisture surge into AZ. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday (The NWS has issued a Flash Flood Watch across western AZ, where the heavier rain may occur).Sunday looks to be a down day with only isolated storms before rain activity picks up again early next week as the remnant moisture from Kay is drawn into the region.