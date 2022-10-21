Author Rossi Anastopoulo on her new book, "Sweet Land of Liberty"

A final sunny and warm afternoon Friday before abrupt changes take place this weekend with the arrival of the first cold front of the season.Winds will increase through a temperate Saturday with the approach of the storm. Rain showers spread through a very windy Saturday night, turning to snow down to 7000’ early Sunday. Snow and rain will shift into eastern AZ through a blustery Sunday.The first hard freezes for elevations down to 5500’ will follow Monday morning.