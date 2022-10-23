First Cold Front of SeasonWinds and clouds will increase through a temperate Saturday with the approach of a robust cold front. Rain showers spread through a very windy Saturday night, turning to snow down to 7000’ early Sunday. Snow and rain will shift into eastern AZ through a cold, windy Sunday. (The NWS has issued Wind Advisories for the region from Saturday afternoon into Sunday night).Precipitation will be minimal for much of the region, more significant across eastern AZ.The first hard freezes for elevations down to 5500’ will follow Monday morning. Cool fall weather settles in next week.