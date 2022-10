Sunny and seasonably mild Monday afternoon, turning typically cool for trick or treaters (evening temperatures will be in the mid 40’s for the mountains, mid 50’s across the valleys and central highlands).Winds and clouds will be on the increase Tuesday into midweek ahead of a winter-type storm that will deliver rain and snow to the region Wednesday night into Friday. Snow forecasts amounts at this time look to range from 1-3” down to 5000’ and a dusting down to 4000’, stay tuned.