Tuesday is the last day to mail back ballots

Tuesday is the last day to mail in ballots ahead of Election Day next week. Arizona state law requires that all early ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

In-person voters can drop off their signed ballot packages at any Vote Center or secure ballot drop box for those who can't get their ballot in the mail today. Locations are open from October 12 through November 4.

Voters can also cast their ballot in person on Election Day, which is next Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Coconino County has already received more than 19,000 mail-in ballots as of Friday. Visit My.Arizona.Vote to verify whether early ballots have been received and counted.