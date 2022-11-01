© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Tuesday is the last day to mail back ballots

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 1, 2022 at 6:25 AM MST
drop_box_associated_press.jpeg
Associated Press | Ross D. Franklin
/

Tuesday is the last day to mail in ballots ahead of Election Day next week. Arizona state law requires that all early ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

In-person voters can drop off their signed ballot packages at any Vote Center or secure ballot drop box for those who can't get their ballot in the mail today. Locations are open from October 12 through November 4.

Voters can also cast their ballot in person on Election Day, which is next Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Coconino County has already received more than 19,000 mail-in ballots as of Friday. Visit My.Arizona.Vote to verify whether early ballots have been received and counted.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News 2022 ElectionArizona electionsKNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsmail in ballots
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF