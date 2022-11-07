Why some leaves change color in the Fall

Windy into midweek ahead of a winter storm due Wednesday. Rain showers spread from west to east across the State Wednesday, turning to snow on the back end of storm Wednesday night, shifting into eastern AZ early Thursday, exiting quickly Thursday morning.Snowfall amounts will range from 1-4” along the Rim, Whites, Chuska Mts and the Defiance Plateau, with up to an inch across the lower elevations of Navajo and Apache counties. Yavapai and Gila counties will see primarily rain.