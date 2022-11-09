© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Democrat Hobbs leads Republican Lake for Arizona governor

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press,
KNAU STAFF
Published November 9, 2022 at 4:21 AM MST
hobbs.jpg
AP
/

The race for governor of Arizona is putting the appeal of Donald Trump’s movement to the test in a crucial battleground state.

It’s too early to call the contest between Republican Kari Lake, a former television news anchor, and Democrat Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state. Hobbs led Lake by less than a percentage point early Wednesday.

Lake’s television-ready demeanor, confrontations with journalists and combative message for Democrats made the first-time candidate a rising star on the right.

Lake faces Democrat Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state who rose to prominence defending the integrity of the 2020 election. President Joe Biden’s margin of victory was lower in Arizona than any other state.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News 2022 ElectionArizona electionsvotingKNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsKatie HobbsKari Lake
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF