Democrat Hobbs leads Republican Lake for Arizona governor

The race for governor of Arizona is putting the appeal of Donald Trump’s movement to the test in a crucial battleground state.

It’s too early to call the contest between Republican Kari Lake, a former television news anchor, and Democrat Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state. Hobbs led Lake by less than a percentage point early Wednesday.

Lake’s television-ready demeanor, confrontations with journalists and combative message for Democrats made the first-time candidate a rising star on the right.

