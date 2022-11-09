A potent cold front enters the region Tuesday night. Rain showers will develop across western Arizona during evening spreading eastward with a wintry mix through Wednesday night. Timing brings rain into the Prescott and Flagstaff areas early in the morning, rain will turn over to snow from Flagstaff north an east during the afternoon and evening.Snow totals will range from 1-3” from Flagstaff north and eastward.Rainfall and liquid water amounts will range from 0.25"- 1.25".Cold temperatures will remain into the end of the work week, moderating through the weekend.