The forecast has changed from previous thinking. A storm will now stall off of the California coast over the coming days. The system will draw moisture into Arizona leading to mostly cloudy skies accompanied by mild temperatures this weekend. Rain showers will spread across southern and east central Arizona Saturday, including Gila, southern Navajo and Apache counties. Light rain showers expand region wide Sunday/Monday. The storm moves into Arizona Tuesday/Wednesday delivering rain and snow showers, stay tuned.