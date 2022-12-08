KNAU Holiday Programming 2022

KNAU HOLIDAY SPECIALS ON CLASSICAL KNAU 2021

Brought to you with support from Flagstaff Shelter Services:

12/13

7p

Holiday Hurdles with David Sedaris.

Holiday rituals reimagined with readings including Tobias Wolff’s “Powder;” a recasting of an O’Henry classic; and New York City captured in Jeanette Winterson’s modern fairly tale with a hint of magic “Christmas in New York.”

8p

Hollywood Holiday

Lynne Warfel takes us on a one-hour musical retrospective of some of Hollywood's most cherished Christmas‑themed movies.

12/14

7p

A Soulful Christmas

Julie Amacher hosts an uplifting Christmas special featuring Black music and composers.

8p

Welcome Christmas

A perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups. An hour of traditional carols and new discoveries.

12/15

7p

A Choral Christmas

Celebrate Christmas with Stile Antico, the award-winning choir from London, as it pays a visit to St. Paul's Church on Harvard Square offering sacred music for the Christmas season. Selections from Thomas Tallis, William Byrd and others.

8p

A Baroque Noel

Join Rochester’s Pegasus Early Music ensemble for seasonal baroque gems. Master lutenist Paul O'Dette leads an all-star ensemble in this grand Christmas mass that quotes many popular Christmas carols of the 1600s. Also, French Christmas carols and concertos for oboe and mandolin by Vivaldi.

12/16

7p

A World Café Holiday

World Cafe celebrates 30 years by revisiting special holiday performances from Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, Los Lobos, Pink Martini, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and others.

8p

The Big Tiny Desk Concert Holiday Special

The Tiny Desk Series celebrates the season with holiday performances from Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and others. Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

12/17

7p

Jazz Night in America

Holiday classics recorded live at the Rose Theater in New York City. Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra plus special guest vocalists Catherine Russell and Kenny Washington. Bassist Christian McBride hosts.

8p

A Jazz Piano Christmas

A twist on favorite holiday classics. The Kennedy Center presents A Jazz Piano Christmas: Master pianist George Cables, Latin all-star Rebeca Mauleón, and Hancock Institute International Piano Competition Finalist Joshua White.

12/20

7p

Early Music Now: Christmas Cornucopia

Early Music Now with Sara Schneider is a one-hour program showcasing music from the Middle Ages, Renaissance and early Baroque: from sonorous medieval chant and polyphony to delightful renaissance madrigals, dances, and consort music to magnificent baroque cantatas and keyboard music.

This week's show presents festive, contemplative, and joyous Christmas music from the Middle Ages, Renaissance, and Baroque. Our performers include the Gabrieli Consort, the Taverner Consort, Choir, and Players, and Capella Angelica with Lautten Compagney.

8p

All Is Bright

One hour of gorgeous, contemplative music related to the Christmas season and its symbolism. Hosted by Lynne Warfel

12/21

7p

A Paul Winter Solstice

World music with the Paul Winter Consort to celebrate the return of the sun on the winter solstice. Musicians include gospel singer Theresa Thomason, multi-instrumentalist and singer Arto Tunçboyacıyan and double reed wizard Paul McCandless. Also cellist Eugene Friesen, percussionist Jamey Haddad, and the thundering Cathedral Pipe Organ.

8p

Joy to the world: A holiday in Pink

The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra" Pink Martini bedecks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe. From timeless classics to rarely heard gems, hear a multi-denominational, multi-cultural jubilee, overflowing with enough holiday spirit to warm your entire family. Hosted by All Things Considered's Ari Shapiro, and co-produced by OPB and Murray Street Productions.

12/22

7p

Hygge Holiday: Cozy Classics

It’s the season for reveling in wintry nostalgia and enjoying cozy indoor activities with family. Join host Elena See for an hour-long program of favorites for the winter season.

8p

A Chanticleer Christmas

A unique, one-hour program of holiday music presented live in concert by vocal group Chanticleer. Hear why this superb 12-man ensemble is known as "an orchestra of voices," as they perform holiday classics and new favorites.

12/23

7p

The St. Olaf Christmas Festival

A service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. From St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, hymns, carols, and choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity. Featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

12/24

7p

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

Long-time public radio music host Michael Barone presents this live service of spoken-word and music (choral and organ) broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music.

