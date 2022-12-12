Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race

Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

She's asking a court to throw out certified results from the state’s most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor’s election in that county.

Her lawsuit centers on long lines and other difficulties that people experienced while voting on Election Day in Maricopa County.

It alleged hundreds of thousands of ballots were illegally cast, but there’s no evidence that it's true.

Lake has refused to acknowledge that she lost to Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes.