Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 12, 2022 at 6:14 AM MST
In this combination of photos Arizona gubernatorial candidates, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS televised debate on June 29, 2022, in Phoenix and Democrat Katie Hobbs smiles prior to a televised interview in Phoenix, Oct. 18, 2022. Arizona's top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, Dec. 5, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged.

Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

She's asking a court to throw out certified results from the state’s most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor’s election in that county.

Her lawsuit centers on long lines and other difficulties that people experienced while voting on Election Day in Maricopa County.

It alleged hundreds of thousands of ballots were illegally cast, but there’s no evidence that it's true.

Lake has refused to acknowledge that she lost to Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes.

