A winter storm spreads rain across the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain will turn over to snow around 5 a.m. for the Flagstaff region. Snow levels fall to near 6000’ through a wet and wintry Wednesday, snow levels lower further to near 5000’ Wednesday night. The initial band of moisture makes its way into eastern AZ through the afternoon, snow may pick up again Wednesday night across northern AZ. Snowfall forecasts range from 4-6” above 6500’ and up to a couple inches down to 5000’, rainfall amounts will range from a half to one and a half inches.Light snow continues Thursday, expecting a break Friday and Saturday with another system due New Year’s Day.