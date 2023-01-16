Heavy mountain snow above 5500’ on MLK Monday which will go well into the evening. Snow becomes lighter in nature Monday night into Tuesday night, with snow falling to 4000’. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect through Tuesday night for elevations above 5500’ where additional snow accumulations of 1-2 feet are forecast. Snow Advisories are in effect for the Four Corners region, including Kayenta and Chinle where several inches of snow will also cause hazardous travel. Expect a break from the snow Wednesday and Thursday with another storm possible Thursday night.