aspen_banner.jpg
KNAU and Arizona News

FUSD cancels classes Friday ahead of another round of winter weather

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 19, 2023 at 5:21 PM MST
flagstaff_snow.jpeg

The Flagstaff Unified School District has canceled classes Friday because of winter weather set to impact northern Arizona.

Before and after school activities, food service and facility reservations will also be canceled.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory this evening through tomorrow afternoon for areas above 3,500 feet.

Flagstaff is expected to receive up to 5 inches of snow with greater amounts at higher elevations.

It’s the third snow day this week for many school districts in the region, including FUSD, following a pair of winter storms that brought more than three feet of snow to some areas.

