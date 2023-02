WINTER WEATHER ON THE WAYThe first of two storms will deliver relatively light rain and snow showers Monday. General snowfall forecast amounts range from 1-4" above 5500', higher amounts along the eastern Mogollon Rim and White Mountains region.A much more powerful and cold storm will quickly follow Tuesday and Wednesday. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for elevations above 5000', though snow will accumulate to valley floors. The period of heaviest snowfall will be Tuesday afternoon and evening. Snowfall forecasts range from near a foot for the Mogollon Rim and Grand Canyon countries, White and Chuska Mountains, 2-4" for Yavapai, Navajo and Apache counties, Payson 4-8".Strong winds and the coldest temperatures of the year will accompany this system as well.See the NWS WINTER STORM WARNING for more location specific snow forecasts.