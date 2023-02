A cold and strong storm enters Arizona Tuesday morning with rain and snow through the day down to 5000’, then snow levels fall to valley floors during the evening. Showers taper off through a cold and windy Wednesday. The NWS has issued Winter Storm Warnings for elevations above 5000’.Snow Forecasts range from 8-14” for elevations above 6000’, 3-6” down to 5000’ and 1-3” to the lowest lying locations.Strong winds and the coldest temperatures of the year will accompany this system as well.See the NWS WINTER STORM WARNING for more location specific snow forecasts.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=FGZ&wwa=winter%20storm%20warning