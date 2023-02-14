Snow will be heaviest across Coconino and Yavapai counties Tuesday evening with snow levels crashing to valley floors. Heavy snow shifts focus into eastern AZ after midnight. Snow then diminishes quickly after sunrise Wednesday, though snow showers will develop during a cold and windy afternoon over mountain locations. Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for elevations above 5000’.Total snow Forecasts range from 8-14” for elevations above 6000’, 3-6” above 5000’ and 1-3” to the lowest lying locations.