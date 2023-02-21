Powerful Storm Sets Stage for Prolonged Winter Weather

Snow picks up during the evening, initially snow levels will be near 6500', becoming heavier after midnight down to 5500’ and crashing to valley floors Wednesday. Snow will become more showery and light Wednesday night. Snow totals will range from 8-12” in the Flagstaff-Williams area, 6-10” for Heber-Overgaard and Show Low area, and 3-4” for Prescott and Payson. Heavier amounts will be seen over the eastern Mogollon Rim and White Mountains. Lesser amounts of 1-2” can be expected for Navajo and Hopi Tribal lands. Snow becomes more light and showery Wednesday night before picking up again with another storm due Thursday into Friday morning. A break from the snow is expected Friday afternoon into Saturday, with yet another storm due Saturday night - Sunday, stay tuned.