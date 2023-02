Following the exit of the Wednesday storm another Pacific storm will quickly move into the region. Light snow showers begin after midnight Thursday picking up in intensity Thursday evening and overnight (A new Winter Storm Warning has been issued from the NWS). Snow quickly diminishes Friday morning with a break Friday afternoon into Saturday evening. Yet another storm is due Saturday night into Sunday, stay safe and stay tuned.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=FGZ&wwa=winter%20storm%20warning