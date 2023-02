Partly cloudy, breezy and mild Saturday. Saturday night the next storm enters western AZ spreading into central AZ pre-dawn Sunday, then shifting into eastern AZ during the late afternoon and evening. Another cold snow maker for all, generally looking at 6-10” above 6000’, 2-6” to 5000’ and 1-2 down to 3000’. A break Monday with another storm due mid-week, stay tuned.