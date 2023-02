A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for elevations above 3500’ as another major winter storm is on the way. Windy Tuesday as the storm approaches, with light mountain snow showers possible. Snowfall picks up in coverage and intensity after midnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, heaviest through the day Wednesday. Heavy accumulations of 1-2 feet are forecast above 6000’, 6-10” to 4500’ and several inches to valley floors. The storm will exit far eastern AZ by sunset Thursday.