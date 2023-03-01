Why is climate change causing hurricanes to be stronger?

A powerful winter storm will enter AZ early Tuesday night with rain and snow showers increasing across the region after midnight. Wednesday snow and wind will be heavy at times leading to difficult if not impossible travel. Snow levels will fall to the lowest locations Wednesday night into Thursday morning, before the storm exits eastern Arizona Thursday afternoon. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for elevations above 4000’.Heavy accumulations of 10-20” are forecast above 6000’, 3-8” to 4500’ and several inches to valley floors.