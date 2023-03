A very wet Pacific storm will deliver soaking rain region wide Wednesday. Expect widespread amounts of 0.50 - 1" with 1 - 2" across the Mogollon Rim and central AZ mountains, lesser amounts across the rain shadowed LCR Valley. The rain combined with rapid snowmelt will lead to rises and flooding along lower elevation waterways below the Mogollon Rim, including: Oak, Beaver and Sycamore creeks and the Verde River basins.Snow levels hover above 8000' through the bulk of the storm with light accumulations (1-4") down to 6500' on the tail end, late Wednesday into early Thursday.