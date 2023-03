An active week of weather is in the forecast for the first days of spring. Rain and snow showers Monday will precede a strong storm due Tuesday through Thursday. Monday (spring equinox) snow accumulations will be 1-2” down to 7000’ with light rain below. A very wet storm then moves in Tuesday with soaking rain of 1-2” , snow will mix with rain around Flagstaff, then snow down to 5500’ Tuesday night, showers linger into Thursday.Flood Watches in effect for lower elevationsHeavy snow accumulations are expected mainly above 6000’, Tuesday night into Wednesday.