The loneliness of the central character in Esther Yi's 'Y/N' is universal

Rain and snow showers continue Monday night mainly from Flagstaff northward, with 1-2” of snow down to 7000’ and the Flagstaff region by sunrise with heavier snow into mid-morning before snow levels rise above 8000’ through a very wet Tuesday. Tuesday the main storm arrives delivering soaking rain of 1-2”. Snow levels fall to 5500’ through a very windy Tuesday night into Wednesday shifting east Wednesday afternoon. General snowfall forecast during the Tuesday night Wednesday time frame range from 4-8” above 6500’ and a couple of inches to 5500’. Showers linger into Thursday.Flooding is expected once again for waterways below the Rim Tuesday night into Wednesday.