The well-advertised heat wave is just getting started. The peak of the heat will be this weekend, Excessive Heat Warnings and Head Advisories are in place across the State, try to stay cool and hydrated. Monsoon moisture gradually builds next week, eventually lending relief from the hot and dry weather.Residents and visitors are urged to take extra caution if you work or spend time outside. Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.