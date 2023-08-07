© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Nations meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss how the war in Ukraine might end

By Sarah McCammon,
Joanna Kakissis
Published August 7, 2023 at 2:26 AM MST

Saudi Arabia hosted talks with dozens of nations over the weekend as Ukrainian leaders push for a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine.

Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
