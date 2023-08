The initial impacts of Hurricane Hillary will be felt Thursday night into Friday as Gulf of California moisture surge leads to widespread showers and thunderstorms, the NWS has issued a Flood Watch the western half of AZ, including Flagstaff and Prescott, this is for Friday.Hilary skirts up the Baja California Peninsula this weekend taking landfall Monday near San Diego. The current forecast has the heavier rain into California and far western AZ with minor impacts for northern and central AZ, mainly clouds and periods of rain possible. Stay tuned as minor changes in the storm’s trajectory could have big impacts locally.